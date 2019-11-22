Neil Young Quits Facebook, Says It Supplies "False Information"

Neil Young has quit Facebook, citing the organisation's lack of action over "false information" on the network.

Facebook is the world's largest social media company, and recently helped sponsor the annual gala dinner of the Federalist Society.

A powerful right wing group in American politics, the Federalist Society helped secure the nomination of the conservative supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The social media company was listed as a “gold circle” sponsor at their annual gala, and this has triggered Neil Young to delete his account.

In a message on his official website Neil Young cited this, in addition to the "false information regularly supplied to the public" on Facebook, for his decision to leave the network.

He wrote: "I don’t feel that a social site should be making obvious commitments to one side of politics or the other. It further confuses readers regarding truthfulness in coverage and message."

So that's that.

Neil Young's new album 'Colorado' is out now.

