Neil Young Lambasts Donald Trump, Discusses Black Lives Matter

Neil Young has penned a new letter to fans, lambasting Donald Trump.

The current President is a regular bete noire for the songwriter, whose left-leaning politics have been evident across the decades.

In a new message, the artist spoke of his sorrow at the grief afflicting African-American communities following the death of George Floyd.

He writes: “My heart goes out to all our black families affected, so that’s all the black families through American history. I feel like we are turning a corner. All together, all colours on the street. We know our mission is the right one for America and for mankind.”

Appalled by Donald Trump's handling of these incidents, Neil Young added: “Although I think our President is responsible for a lot of this unrest we feel today as he has fanned the flames and tried to turn us against one another for his political reasons, I am thankful that we are all standing for what we believe, and I think we will be a better country for this.”

“He is, in the end, just a poor leader who is building walls around our house. I believe he will be powerless soon and I wish him the best in his next life. That sorry man will not destroy the American Dream.”

Looking ahead, Neil Young confirmed he would support Joe Biden in the Presidential race. He said:

“Whether you think Barack Obama’s white brother can handle this situation or not, he will most likely be our new leader, bringing compassion and empathy back to the Whitehouse. May the Great Spirit be with you Joe Biden”.

“I hope his new vice president will be Stacey Abrams, but I will take whoever he chooses. Stacy is my favourite from a good group of candidates. May the great spirit be with Joe Biden on his choices.”

Neil Young's new album 'Homegrown' will be released on June 19th.

