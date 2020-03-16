Neil Young, Jim James Perform During Bernie Sanders' Digital Rally

Neil Young, Jim James and more joined together to perform at Bernie Sanders' digital rally last night (March 16th).

With health professionals advising against mass gatherings due to coronavirus, the Democrat politician has opted for something a little different.

His digital rally featured a plethora of guests, all showing their support for Bernie Sanders.

Anderson .Paak's backing band The Free Nationals performed, while Jim James also sang a selection of tracks.

Neil Young performed 'Heart Of Gold' in a solo acoustic fashion, while wife Daryl Hannah also made an appearance.

The stream has been taken down, but a few clips remain online:

Join me now for our first-ever digital rally featuring @Neilyoung and @dhlovelife, Jim James of @mymorningjacket, @freenationalsXX and many more special guests. https://t.co/hPh7H5OP2f — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 16, 2020

