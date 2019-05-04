Neil Young And Crazy Horse Are Working On A New Album

Neil Young is set to re-unite with Crazy Horse for a new studio album.

The group's long and tangled history included some of the Canadian songwriter's finest moments, with their lumbering, almost garage rock crunch becoming one of rock's most potent sounds.

Re-uniting for a live show last year, it seems that Neil Young and Crazy Horse have their sights set on the studio.

Previous album 'Psychedelic Pill' dropped in 2012, but Neil Young answered a fan query on the Neil Young Archives with an affirmative answer.

“Crazy Horse is about to enter the studio with 11 new ones,” Young wrote. He added: “We sincerely hope (fans) enjoy our new music when it is released this year, because we know we will enjoy making it.”

Here's the snippet.

ongoing neil young archives updates from shakey himself pic.twitter.com/osdCpJgScl — Tyler Wilcox (@tywilc) April 8, 2019

