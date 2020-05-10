NEEDTOBREATHE Lit A Fire With 'Banks'

Grammy-nominated outfit NEEDTOBREATHE sat down last year to plot their new album, and decided to try something different.

Aiming to be more direct, more immediate, the group embarked on sessions that self-consciously aimed to be "catchy".

New album 'Out Of Body' is the result, and it's a stellar return, one that pushes NEEDTOBREATHE to a higher level.

Album cut 'Banks' is a firm favourite with fans, the sound of the group saluting their feminine side.

An ode to the strong women in their lives, it now comes equipped with a Chris Phelps directed video.

Twisting the anthemic song into a campfire sing-along, it's a moment of unity in a year marked by solitary expression.

NEEDTOBREATHE comment...

"This song is about the women in our lives... They are strong, ambitious, patient, caring, and intelligent forces of nature. ‘Banks’ is our way of saying we support you and that there’s nothing more beautiful than watching you effortlessly become the very thing you were made to be...”

