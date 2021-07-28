NEDA Shares Brooding Single 'Good Intentions'

London newcomer NEDA has shared her new single 'Good Intentions'.

The Goldsmiths graduate has a unique sense of atmosphere to her songwriting, something that conjures visions of 60s greats such as Roy Orbison or Brenda Lee.

It's all built around a 21st century vantage point, however, with NEDA recalling Lana Del Rey in her neo-classical swoop.

New single 'Good Intentions' has a David Lynch air to it, a kind of Blue Velvet glamour that is both enticing and unsettling.

A song which acts as a bridge in NEDA's own life, it's making helped the songwriter become a little more brave in asserting her feelings.

Commenting, she said the song "is about knowing what you want from someone and being prepared to walk away if those feelings aren’t being reciprocated. In the midst of writing this song I learnt about the importance of communication and being transparent and open about how you feel..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Malina Vaja

- - -