NCT 127 To Be Previewed By Apple Music

Is this the year K-Pop goes truly global?

With BTS breaking records it seems as though the West's long-standing resistance to South East Asian culture is being worn down, with more and more artists making their move.

Seoul group NCT 127 are huge in their homeland, but they've got their eyes set on global domination.

Apple Music's Up Next series get up close with NCT 127 in a new documentary, and it looks to be the perfect primer on the K-Pop sensation.

Newest member Jungwoo will feature, with Up Next looking at each musician in the project.

"We are so excited and proud to be Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artist this month (October)," said Johnny, NCT 127. Adding, "We’ve seen how instrumental this partnership has been, and we can’t wait to share our music with more people!"

Check out a preview below.