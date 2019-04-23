Nazar's 'UN Sanctions' Is A Dense Blast Of Originality

Nazar has shared details of his new EP 'Guerilla'.

The rising producer was born in Angola, before spending time in Belgium as his homeland descended into civil war.

Now based in Manchester, his music focusses on different aspects of his heritage, while also trying to channel the often fraught experiences that have shaped him so far.

Using the term 'rough kuduro' on SoundCloud, he melds together fragments of Angolan music with a passion for club culture, resulting in something truly original.

Debut EP 'Enclave' rightfully won attention, with Hyperdub stepping in to work with the electronic music.

New album 'Guerilla' lands on March 13th, and it's led by the dense, caustic digital futurism of 'UN Sanctions'.

Reminiscent of the intense sonic pressure grime can employ, 'UN Sanctions' has a directness that is startling.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Joycelyn Yan

