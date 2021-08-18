NAYANA IZ Takes No Prisoners With 'RANI'

NAYANA IZ returns with new single 'RANI'.

The London artist - and long-time Clash favourite - re-contextualises club tropes on her latest single, one driven by a rare sense of purpose.

'RANI' seems to carry a little of the energy of first wave grime, while her delivery sits in a lane of its own.

Absorbing different influences into this mesh of possibilities, 'RANI' leans on a feminine power she has adopted from those around her.

NAYANA IZ comments...

“'RANI' is my mothers name and translates to 'queen' from Hindi. I wanted to capture the power that reveals itself when you have nothing left to be afraid of, our infinite source - the connection with our inner warrior. Her fierce but tender nature , the force that spills out of her when the world isn’t fair.”

“The sharpness of her voice and the depth of every word that falls off her tongue. The person who we strive our whole lives to be and only gain the courage to become on our death beds. A reminder to to follow her guidance over anybody's word as that is the ticket to my freedom.”

The visuals are online now, with NAYANA IZ working alongside with Leila Afghan on the clip, which was shot against the backdrop of Oaxaca, Mexico.

