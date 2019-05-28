NAYANA IZ Shares Explosive New Single 'TNT'

NAYANA IZ has shared her new single 'TNT'.

Part of the vital NiNE8 Collective in London, NAYANA IZ could be the boldest voice yet from this loose-knit grouping.

An artist who reflects her deep Indian heritage, NAYANA IZ blends underground electronic sounds with something different.

New EP 'Smoke & Fly' lands on June 26th, and her explosive (literally) new single 'TNT' is online now.

A kind of mini-manifesto, it's a startlingly succinct demonstration of just why she's become so feverishly hyped.

A track that stands on its own, the single is about "those people in disguise, undercover friends and acquaintances," she says.

NAYANA continues: "'TNT' is my message that I see through it all - like an x-ray. It’s named 'TNT' because I’m about to go off and confront it all; I’m done playing games and hiding. I live by straight honesty and loyalty now it’s time to surround myself with people alike."

"The cover is a photo of my grandmother singing and thang-ta dancing when she was my age. At this time in her own life she had a lot of dark things happening in her life which she had just escaped. She still held her soul and this photo is the epitome of pureness to me - a place where I hope to be one day."

Tune in now.

