NAYAD Share Dreamy New Project 'Neon Bedroom'

Swedish duo NAYAD have shared their impeccable new EP 'Neon Bedroom' in full.

Out now, the EP matches blissed out harmonies against bittersweet songwriting, a dreamy but riveting mixture.

Opening with 58 second vignette 'Neon Bedroom', the project then unites five glorious songs, eating radiating with inner beauty.

In a note to fans, NAYAD label the project "slacker jams about love and confusion, breakup and reconciliation..."

Sculpted from the ground up, NAYAD have already won success and acclaim, with their music picked to appear in viral drama Emily In Paris.

Out now, the EP is a gorgeous listen with a picturesque quality - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Max M-F