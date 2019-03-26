NAV Links With Future On 'Amazing'

NAV links with Future on new rap burner 'Amazing'.

NAV released his new album 'Bad Habits' only a few days ago, but began prepping something extra over the weekend.

Teasing a collaboration with Future, he wrote on Instagram: “This record a special one for me I had to let it have its own moment... (Future) one of my favourite artists and been a big bro/mentor to me.”

Online now, 'Amazing' pits two rap talents against one another, a club-ready collaboration that utilises some muscular, chrome-plated production.

It's a definite highlight on the record, and comes as Toronto rapper NAV drops a full deluxe edition of 'Bad Habits'.

Check out 'Amazing' below.

