Nav Drops New Mixtape 'Emergency Tsunami'

Nav has shared his new mixtape 'Emergency Tsunami' in full.

The chart-topping rapper and producer is back again, with a full length mixtape of new material.

Out now, 'Emergency Tsunami' has all the hallmarks of a Nav project, including real breadth in his guest curation.

'Emergency Tsunami' makes room for Young Thug and Lil Baby, Sah Babii and Gunna, and it follows his 'Good Intentions' album back in May.

