Natty Wylah's 'Feel U' Fuses Cold Rap With Warm Soul

North London rap artist Natty Wylah has shared new single 'Feel U'.

The song follows last year's exceptional 'WHOAMI' release, with Natty Wylah continuing his pensive, introspective sense of lyricism.

'Feel U' utilises the vocal refrain from Jorja Smith's Preditah-produced banger 'On My Mind', turning this into a reflective space for self-exploration.

It's a hazy, perplexing, and fascinating achievement, one that finds Natty Wylah slowing down his life for a little assessment.

He raps: “Its funny it’s sunny outside / but I just feel like sitting indoors...”

Natty says in the press note that 'Feel U' "is written from a hungover hole with a faint ray of light shining through contemplation. Through a haze of flings and things - needing something deeper: the light expands throughout the song culminating in a new day, telling them they can hate if they like “‘they’re just wasting their own time.’”.

