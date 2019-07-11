Natty Wylah's '4 Siblings' Is An Emotional Salute To Family

Natty Wylah is walking in his own lane.

The creative polymath chooses to express his truth in a unique way, fusing together a number of underground styles in the process.

Ostensibly a rap artist, Natty refuses to be hemmed in by tags, and recently launched a new freeform monthly podcast for Mixcloud named babbLe on...

Mac Wetha produces his new single, and '4 Siblings' really seems to touch a nerve with its longing for family.

An ode to those close emotional bonds we all sometimes take for granted, it seems especially apposite during this lockdown period of enforced isolation.

It's a slick rap burner, but those bars cut a little deeper than most, with Natty Wylah reflecting on his own circumstances.

He comments: "'4 Siblings' is a homage, and a letter of reassurance to family. It's for siblings where the conditions weren't ready for them to come into this world."

"It's for siblings that are not blood related, but are connected through the electromagnetic forces of spirit. It's a song that moves on. It encompasses a blueness but also an acceptance, and finally a message of gratitude, love and comfort in that no matter what happens, it's alright."

We've got first play of the video - check it out now.

