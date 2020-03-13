Native Dancer Surge Into Astral Landscapes With 'Currents'

London project Native Dancer unite some of the city's finest musicians.

Bringing together production talent, a drum virtuoso, and some gorgeous vocals, they criss-cross between studio heaven and jazz improvisation.

Steaming into 2020 with a real sense of purpose, this group intend on blessing us all with some excellent new music.

It begins with new single 'Currents', a divine piece of future-facing soul music that retains their jazz roots.

Pursuing fresh routes in the process, it blends an awareness of club culture to expertly pieced together songwriting.

'Currents' is out now.

Oh, and don't forget - Bandcamp waive their fees for 24 hours, so all monies go directly to Native Dancer.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://nativedancer.co.uk/track/currents" href="http://nativedancer.co.uk/track/currents">Currents by Native Dancer</a>

