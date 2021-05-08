Nation Of Language Share Synth Pop Jewel 'This Fractured Mind'

Stateside three-piece Nation Of Language have shared their new track 'This Fractured Mind'.

Synth pop that is inspired equally by M83 and William Basinski, the group's songwriting has a clinical edge.

New album 'A Way Forward' is out on November 5th, with new song 'This Fractured Mind' marked by glorious restraint.

Online now, the shimmering synths are matched to a Neu!-esque rhythmic framework, its motorik undulations moving across the post-industrial Mid-West.

Songwriter Ian Devaney explains...

"After I dropped out of college I spent a number of years delivering pizzas and waiting tables while I lived at home and tried to get a music career going."

"One ends up spending a lot of time contending with unrealised dreams and feeling jealousy towards those who have moved on. There's an inferiority complex that can set in, which if unchecked, can lead down a pretty bitter and self-destructive road. This is a song for driving down that road, as indecision and longing and regret cycle together into mania, until finally, at the end, quiet acceptance and peace wash over."

Photo Credit: Kevin Condon

