Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce New Album 'The Future'

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will release new album 'The Future' on November 5th.

It's the soul-drenched outfit's third studio album, and follows the singer's 2020 solo album 'And It's Still Alright'.

The new album was penned during lockdown, and it finds Nathaniel Rateliff looking inwards, using this space to reflect.

'The Future' was recorded at his studio outside of Denver, with Rateliff, Patrick Meese (The Night Sweats) and James Barone (Beach House) steering production.

Nathaniel comments...

“I look at the album overall as a big question. When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

Out on November 5th via Stax, the incoming album is trailed by punchy new single 'Survivor'; “I’m afraid that the weight of the world is catching up to you / I’m afraid to admit that it’s catching up to me too / Does the weight continue to grow until it finally buries you?”

