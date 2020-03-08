Nate Dae's 'Soul' Is His Great Push Forwards

LA multi-hyphenate Nate Dae has shared the video for new single 'Soul'.

The American riser has just dropped his new project 'Such Is Life', an enthralling, three-dimensional survey of his emerging creativity.

A bold opening chapter, his creativity doesn't stop at music, with 'Such Is Life' being fully represented by his visual identity

Album cut 'Soul' has gained the full single treatment, and a brand new video has been shot for the song.

"This is my biggest push forward in music and I’m super excited to share it with the world," he says. "There have been many ups and downs with this project. There were three previous scrapped versions and life beat me up many times while trying to make sure this album came out to be what it is now. I am nothing without my team who helped make this album possible or the talented individuals who put their heart and soul into the music just like I did."

"Not everything will work out the way you want it to, but if you keep working it will only get better. SUCH IS LIFE."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.