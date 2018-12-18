Natan Day Shares Funk-Pop Curio 'Vertigo'

Natan Day has been in love with music for as long as he can remember.

Hailing from Blackpool, he fronted Radio 1 favourites Darlia, whose hook-heavy take on grunge became an underground sensation.

Touring with The 1975, the band reached breaking point, before Natan realised he needed to take a step back.

Dealing with anxiety and panic attacks, the songwriter split from his girlfriend, and found himself living Courtney Love guitarist Micko Larkin's floor in London.

With his life unfolding like a dark comedy, Natan Day returned to the one thing that had never left him - music.

New single 'Veritgo' is an attempt to channel the feelings and excess of the past 12 months into something coherent.

On the surface it's a bubbling funk-pop jammer, much more pop-oriented than Darlia, while underneath Natan is dealing with some intensely personal issues.

