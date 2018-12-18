Natalie Prass Has Covered Prefab Sprout's 'Wild Horses'

Natalie Prass has shared a new cover of Prefab Sprout's 'Wild Horses' - tune in now.

The songwriter released her wonderful album 'The Future And The Past' last year via ATO Records, a huge leap forward for the American songwriter.

Lyrically astute and almost Baroque at times in its melodic absorption, it was followed by a number of celebratory live shows.

With Natalie Prass set to support Kacey Musgraves on a full American tour, the singer has decided to share something fun with fans.

Covering 'Wild Horses' - no, not that one... Prefab Sprout! - it's a delicious synth-pop swirler carried along by Natalie Prass' wonderful vocal.

Tune in now.

Photo credit: Tonje Thilesen

