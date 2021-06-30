Natalie McCool's 'Take Me To Your Leader' Is A Dynamic Return

Liverpool songwriter Natalie McCool returns with new single 'Take Me To Your Leader'.

Her new album 'Memory Girl' lands on July 30th, and it's a showcase for her broadening maturity, and the deepening of the emotional resonance within her work.

Taken from the record, new single 'Take Me To Your Leader' is a mid-paced offering, the slicing guitar lines offset by slinky electronics.

Driving itself towards an emphatic conclusion, the song is further sign of Natalie's rise, recalling everyone from Sharon Van Etten to Angel Olsen while holding true to its own identity.

The video references Placebo's 'Without You I'm Nothing' artwork - seemingly an old favourite - and the idea of twins, and "having a darker self".

Natalie explains: "So I asked my friend Katy to be my alter ego - and I absolutely love the shots of us together. It exactly captures what I had in my head all along. Hats off to IXIOD, who directed and produced the video, and Robin Clewley on photography."

She adds: "With the video, we wanted to echo the album themes of belonging, reflections and the idea of ego. As the song is quite contrasting - the intro & verses are quite dark but the chorus really lifts, we wanted to mirror that too, so there’s the aesthetic of darkness and light and kaleidoscopic textures."

An engrossing, immersive watch, you can check out 'Take Me To Your Leader' below.

Catch Natalie McCool at the following shows:

August

18 London Jaguar Shoes (free entry)

19 Liverpool Kazimier Stockroom

Photo Credit: Robin Clewly

