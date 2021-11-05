Natalie McCool Wants Your Help To Write New Song 'Memory Girl'

Natalie McCool wants your help to write a brand new song.

The songwriter's new album 'Memory Girl' will be released on July 30th, but it doesn't have a title song.

Instead, Natalie McCool wants to open out her artistry, and allow fans to become intimately involved in the process.

She's asking for fans to submit memories and experiences, which will form the patchwork of her lyricism.

Natalie says...

"My upcoming album is called Memory Girl, but none of the tracks on it are called Memory Girl - there's no title track. The album is based on my experiences & memories, from childhood & adulthood. So I had an idea to write a title track, 'Memory Girl', to be released after the album, as a standalone single - but instead of using my own memories as inspiration, I want to use my fans'..."

"So I'm calling out for anything fans want to share with me - any experience or memory that's struck a chord with them. It doesn't have to be serious, it can be funny, even outrageous. It could be a long standing in-joke with mates or family, it could be a funny childhood photo, a first impression of a partner (good or bad!), a song or a gig ticket that brings back memories of an amazing experience from a gig or festival."

"Anything that takes you back to that place where you think 'god that was amazing' or 'that was embarrassing' or ’those were the days!' I wanna hear them. Written down, screenshots, photos, videos, voicenotes. I wanna use them to inspire and create the album title track 'Memory Girl'."

So, get involved - submit your memory HERE.

Natalie McCool will release her album 'Memory Girl' on July 30th. Catch her at the FestEvol All Dayer at Birkenhead’s Future Yard venue on July 3rd.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.