Natalie McCool Shares Clinical Synth-Pop Jewel 'Someone Nue'

Liverpool artist Natalie McCool has shared her clinical synth-pop jewel 'Someone Nue'.

Natalie McCool has been on our radar for some time, a precocious songwriting talent whose early singles - such as 'Cardiac Arrest' and 'Fortress' - showcased a talent coming into bloom.

New single 'Someone Nue' is a step beyond this, though, with Natalie working with real confidence, and a clear sense of creative independence.

Glistening, opaque synths that wrap themselves around a razor sharp vocal performance, it's a bold, theatrical performance.

Reference points could include elements of The Knife or even Christine and the Queens, with Natalie fixating on that endless phrase:

"I’m sorry that the world is ending..."

Tune in now.

