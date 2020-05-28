Natalie Duncan Shares Gilded New Single 'Sirens'

UK neo-soul vocalist Natalie Duncan has shared her new single 'Sirens'.

The song is the very first release on Fallen Tree 1Hundred, Goldie's freshly minted imprint.

'Siren' is also the first blast from the songwriter's new album, with 'Free' set to land later in the year.

Stripping back her sound, the material on the record was sketched out at her piano, resulting in a fresh, organic sound.

She says: “I'm a pianist first and foremost and that's how I always write my songs: they begin life on the piano before I start mapping out arrangements for other instruments. I knew that I wanted simplicity in this album, which is why there aren't thick sonic layers and grand orchestration.”

The hushed tones of 'Sirens' have another root - it was penned while Natalie Duncan was recovering from vocal surgery.

Natalie says: “I initially wrote the piano and I whistled the vocals because I wasn't able to talk at the time. It was a very frustrating writing process, but it was so euphoric the first time I was able to sing the chorus line 'Can you make me fly' — it felt like my voice was finally free and flying again.”

Tune in now.

