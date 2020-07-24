Natalie Bergman's 'Home At Last' Is A Soothing Hymn To Belonging

American songwriter Natalie Bergman has shared new song 'Home At Last'.

The new single dips into her country and Americana roots, while adding some soothing gospel elements.

There's some sumptuous harmonies sitting around her voice, a soft pillow for Natalie Bergman to relax into.

The beautiful video is online now, shot in an abandoned chapel, one that brings out new meaning to her lyrics: “Answer my prayer, when a great man falls and the skies collapse, where’s the joy in this world, is he home at last?”

Natalie explains...

“I have always written songs about ‘home.’ A place that is not on this earth. It brings me a great deal of comfort knowing that place is waiting for me - especially when life can be so alienating and lonely...”

“In the video for ‘Home At Last’ I found a small chapel in Los Angeles and the moment I saw the stained-glass... I felt like it belonged to me. One of the best things about making music is sharing it with the people you love. Playing it with your friends and family. I invited my favorite artists to be a part of this performance and I asked them to think about what heaven might look like to them.”

Watch 'Home At Last' below.

Natalie Bergman's new album 'Mercy' will be released on May 7th.

Photo Credit: Elliot Bergman

