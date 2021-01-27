Natalie Bergman Announces New Album 'Mercy'

Natalie Bergman will release new album 'Mercy' on May 7th.

The American artist has been touring since her teens, spending the best part of a decade as a member of sibling pairing Wild Belle.

New solo album 'Mercy' is fuelled by grief, with Natalie attempting to process the loss of her father.

Gospel meets elements of spartan folk, her style allows those Americana roots to become twisted, engrossing, and complex.

New song 'I Will Praise You' opens out her vision, and it comes equipped with a remarkable live clip.

Sitting somewhere between a church service and a full-blown exhortation, it's an immersive watch.

Tune in now.

'Mercy' will be released on May 7th - order it HERE.

