Nas has released his new album 'Magic'.

The new release is out now, a festive surprise for fans that lands on Christmas Eve.

A neat nine-tracker, DJ Premier and A$AP Rocky guest on standout cut 'Wave Gods'.

The project was produced by Hit-Boy, the studio boffin who powered recent Nas releases 'The King's Disease' and 'The King's Disease II'.

