Nas Announces New Album 'King's Disease II'

Nas will release new album 'King's Disease II' on August 6th.

The pivotal New York rap artist has confirmed the follow up to his previous album, 'King's Disease' , a project that earned widespread acclaim.

Lauded with Nas' first ever Grammy award for Best Rap Album , 'King's Disease II' comes with no small degree of anticipation.

The artwork has been revealed online, with 'King's Disease II' follows recent single 'Life Is Like A Dice Game' and the 25th anniversary re-issue of his album 'It Was Written'.

'King's Disease II' will be released on August 6th.

- - -