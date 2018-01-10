Nardeydey's 'Speedial' Is A Dreamy Jazz Pearl

Nardeydey is a key component of London's jazz scene, an effervescent guitar talent with a knack for fluid improvisation.

Continually embracing fresh ideas, she helped to form radical femme collective Nérija, who recently signed to Domino Records.

Her solo material, though, embraces other facets of her musical life, with Nardeydey pitting her fascination with the Laurel Canyon school - Joni Mitchell in particular - with her jazz leanings.

New single 'Speedial' has some bouncy, tropical elements, all working alongside flecks of laid back 80s pop.

It's a whimsical, highly independent piece of songwriting, using the titular 'Speedial' as a metaphor for relationships.

“Like the cliché of looking like a kid in the minds of others”, says Nardeydey, “and wishing life wasn't so much work!”

