NAO's Collaboration With Smokey Danger Is Endlessly Moving

Key Changes is a charity that binds mental health and music, aiming to help those in need.

Duane Davis recently started working with the charity, following a lengthy spell recovering from the impact of schizophrenia.

When he started working alongside the organisation, he had lost the ability to communicate verbally - in essence, scarcely able to talk.

Since then, though, he has improved. Working on his ability to talk, he then focussed on rap, and has now even tried his hand at singing.

Emboldened by the impact of Key Changes' work, he has started writing his own songs, using the name Smokey Danger to bring those elements together.

New single 'Dear God' is tremendously moving, a song born out of unimaginable experiences, but rooted in a common humanity.

Out now, it finds Smokey Danger working alongside his sister NAO, whose breathtakingly beautiful vocals elevate it to another level.

A truly wonderful piece of music, you can check out 'Dear God' below.