Naomi Banks Conjures Super-Smooth Neo-Soul Visions On 'Stay Away'

Naomi Banks played her first full live show just 12 months ago, a friends and family affair at London's Servants Jazz Quarters.

Since then, her music has blazed a trail. Neo-soul bumpers with a flavour for the suggestive, she's able to place emotional nuance in a direct, impressionable context.

Ending the year on a high, she's set to play London's Laylow on November 21st, and has just shared new single 'Stay Away'.

It's a gilded return, with sonorous vocal so sensual in its approach, and emotive in its lingering aftermath.

She explains: “This is about someone who I always expected to betray my trust. But in the end I betrayed theirs...”

Dexterous and nuanced, you can check out 'Stay Away' below.

