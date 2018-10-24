Naomi Banks Channels Stellar Neo-Soul On 'Anything'

London vocalist Naomi Banks channels stellar neo-soul on her immaculate new single 'Anything'.

An incredible musician, Naomi's natural thirst for performance took her to two of the best music facilities around: The Purcell School of Music and Trinity Conservatoire.

Working as a session musician and backing vocalist, she always yearned to fully express herself, to focus on her own material.

Debut release 'Hourglass' dropped this summer, with Naomi Banks continuing to embrace her solo initiative on new cut 'Anything'.

It's a divine, twilight themed return, with her neo-soul influences intermingling with an innate appreciation of jazz.

She explains: “It’s about not understanding life but happily accepting that. I do most of my writing in the front room of my barge. I have excellent mood lighting and I love looking at water when I write.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.