Nao Links With Adekunle Gold For 'Antidote'

Nao has shared her new single 'Antidote' - tune in now.

The Mercury and Grammy nominated songwriter re-emerged in 2020, with her stark and soulful Lianne La Havas collaboration 'Woman'.

Entering the New Year, Nao links with Nigerian star Adekunle Gold for her latest offering.

Out now, it's a bold pop moment, an afro-pop love song that allows the physical and the spiritual to intermingle.

Nao purrs: “You’re my antidote, cause I’m in love, you already know...”

The East London artist explains:

"'Antidote' is the remedy to 2020, it's a song born out of lockdown which was something that affected everybody's lives all over the world. Both Adekunle and I had daughters born weeks apart during this time, they lifted our vibrations and we wanted to share that good energy with the rest of the world."

Tune in now.

