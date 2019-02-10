Nana Rogues, Emeli Sandé Unite On Soulful New Single 'I Don't Know'

Hackney's own Nana Rogues has the world at his feet.

Truly multi-dimensional in his approach to music, this producer, songwriter, and rapper cuts straight through genre barriers to construct something truly independent.

New single 'I Don't Know' is a case in point. Wonderfully executed, the production has a tropical feel, while also nodding towards afrobeats and the crisp world of vintage R&B.

There's a real swing to the beat, something exemplified by his cute, carefree vocal: "I just wanna know your sign..."

The wonderful Emeli Sandé is on-hand to take 'I Don't Know' in a fresh direction, adding some perfectly soulful guest vocals.

The two make for some phenomenal chemistry together, with Nana commenting:

"I got my producer hat on right now... sonically, I wanted to blend different genres into one song along with a catchy topline. And who better to do it with than the super talented Emeli Sandè. We captured the right vibe and feeling on the track!"

The video takes this one step further, channeling a multi-part narrative in a glamorous hotel. Beautifully shot, it was pieced together by frequent Dave collaborator, Nathan James Tettey.

Tune in now.

