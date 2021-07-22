Namasenda Unleashes Future-Pop Blaster 'Demonic'

Namasenda links up with Madrid based trailblazer La Zowi on new single 'Demonic'.

The Stockholm-based future-pop savant caught attention with her 'hot_babe_93' EP and breakout single 'Donuts', before being drawn into the web of PC Music.

New single 'Demonic' blends trap and hardcore into her future pop mixture, and it finds Namasenda aligning with La Zowi.

“The only thing better than 1 demon is 2,” the Stockholm artist explains. “‘Demonic’ is basically about taking what you want. La Zowi definitely matches that energy and I’m a big fan so it felt very natural for me to get her on the track.”

Produced by A. G. Cook, 'Demonic' is a daring piece of aggressively futuristic pop music, a track that starts at 100mph and simply gets faster with each passing second.

Tune in now.

- - -