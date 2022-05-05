Naira Marley, Zinoleesky Combine On Anthemic Single 'O'dun'

Naira Marley and Zinoleesky combine on new single 'O'dun'.

Naira's astonishing rise continues, with a summer peppered with trans-continental tour dates and the promise of new material.

Long-awaited 'God's Timings The Best' is incoming, and his latest single is a fiery new burner that pivots between afrobeats, Stateside rap elements, and his own unique flair.

Out now, 'O'dun' plays for keeps, with Naira Marley linking up alongside Zinoleesky for this emphatic new release.

The full video is online now, directed by IO Filmworks and produced by Ifedolapo - tune in now.

- - -