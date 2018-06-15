Naira Marley Shares Two New Songs, Adds London Show

Naira Marley has shared two stunning new tracks alongside news of a London headline show.

The Peckham-based, Lago-born artist is a key figure in the London underground, fusing afrobeats sounds with the grittier end of the UK rap spectrum.

New songs 'JAPA' and 'Drummer Boy' state his case effortlessly, the sheer force of talent on show practically rupturing our speakers.

A magnetic performer, Naira Marley enjoyed a storming summer, with his track 'Issa Goal' becoming the Nigerian football team's anthem at the World Cup.

Looking ahead, he's set to perform at London spot Corsica Studios on September 13th - tickets are on sale now.

Check out 'JAPA' and 'Drummer Boy' below.

