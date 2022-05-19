Naira Marley Announces New Album 'God's Timing's The Best'

Naira Marley will release new album 'God's Timing's The Best' on May 30th.
The London-Lagos figure is a key player in afrobeats global growth, blending Nigerian styles with elements of the UK streets.
Singles such as 'Soapy' and 'Issa Goal' are certified anthems, and he's set to headline YAM Festival this summer.
Fresh from a sold out Brixton Academy show, Naira Marley has now detailed his new album.
Out on May 30th, 'God's Timing's The Best' features 14 tracks, and guests include Jada Kingdom, Mayorkun, Zinoleesky, and Lil Kesh.
Tracklisting:
Jo Dada
Happy Ft Mayorkun Ayewada
O’dun Ft Zinoleesky
No Panties Ft Jada Kingdom
Montego Bay
Melanin Ft Lil kesh
Drink Alcohol Like It’s Water Ft Chivv & Diquenza
Excuse Moi Ft MHD
Modinat
Kai Owo Ft Mohbad
First Time In America
Coming Ft Busiswa Kojosese
- - -