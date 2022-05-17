Naima Bock Shares Divine New Song 'Toll'

Naima Bock has shared her new song 'Toll'.

The songwriter's upcoming debut album 'Giant Palm' promises to be something truly special, and it lands on July 1st through Sub Pop / Memorials Of Distinction.

New song 'Toll' leads the way, a gorgeous baroque piece that melds together folk-hewn songwriting with a devastating arrangement.

With Naima's poised, utterly distinct delivery pushing through the haze, her voice is augmented by a flute line, before bursting into a full-band breakdown.

Naima says of the song...

"'Toll' was originally composed as a song to hold hands with decay and death. Recording alongside Joel Burton who arranged the violin and woodwind parts brought the song to life and allowed for space and freedom within it, while Alex Mckenzie’s flute solo beautifully introduces us into its world. My drummer Cassidy Hansen wrote and directed the video, magically closing the circle."

Catch Naima Bock at London's Lexington on May 23rd, before she finishes a full UK tour in October.

Photo Credit: El Hardwick

