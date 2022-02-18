Nafe Smallz Links With Lil Tjay For 'Elegance'
It's a straight up anthem...
Nafe Smallz hits up Lil Tjay for new single 'Elegance'.
Out now, the single finds the Luton rapper going trans-Atlantic, linking up with an American talent.
Bronx star Lil Tjay lights up this deluxe new single, a reminder of how inter-connected the UK and US rap scenes actually are.
A sure-fire anthem, Nafe is on a golden run right now, fresh from his two-track EP 'Overnight'.
The video for 'Elegance' plays on the 'luxe title, featuring the pair surrounded the tropes of fast living.
Tune in now.
- - -