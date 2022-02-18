Nafe Smallz Links With Lil Tjay For 'Elegance'

Nafe Smallz hits up Lil Tjay for new single 'Elegance'.

Out now, the single finds the Luton rapper going trans-Atlantic, linking up with an American talent.

Bronx star Lil Tjay lights up this deluxe new single, a reminder of how inter-connected the UK and US rap scenes actually are.

A sure-fire anthem, Nafe is on a golden run right now, fresh from his two-track EP 'Overnight'.

The video for 'Elegance' plays on the 'luxe title, featuring the pair surrounded the tropes of fast living.

Tune in now.

