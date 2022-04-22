Nafe Smallz Drops Breezy New Single 'Khalifa'

Nafe Smallz has shared his breezy new single 'Khalifa'.

The trap-wave heavy-hitter never misses, with his laser-sharp accuracy providing fans with smash after smash.

Out now, 'Khalifa' is draped in summer energy, with the neat production laced with refreshing melody.

An exuberant return, the track carries itself with a rare flamboyant, as if Nafe Smallz is exhibiting his swag with each bar.

As he puts it on the catchy hook: "I just put on like a quarter in jewels, the game in a knot like I'm tying my shoes..."

Kirx Diaz helms the 'luxe video, which was shot in Dubai - tune in below.

