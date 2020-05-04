Nafe Smallz Announces New Mixtape 'Goat World'

Nafe Smallz has detailed his new mixtape 'Goat World'.

The Luton MC has released a string of superb singles, culminating in his ambitious 'Good Love' EP.

New mixtape 'Goat World' finds the rapper expanding his horizons, working with fresh collaborators in the process.

Out shortly, it's led by emphatic new single 'Ocean Deep', featuring UK rap heavyweight Wretch 32.

A storming introduction, it places two phenomenal rap talents against one another.

Check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.