Naeem Wrote 'Woo Woo Woo' In A Weed Coma

American artist Naeem has released his new track 'Woo Woo Woo'.

The Baltimore born and LA based songwriter matches together all different kinds of club flavours, producing something hugely potent.

New album 'Startisha' lands on June 12th, with new single 'Woo Woo Woo' tumbling out of the speakers.

There's a hip-hop kick to the percussion, but that full throttle energy recalls Chicago house into its raw abandon.

The first verse was seemingly written in a weed coma, Naeem explains, before guests Amanda Blank and Micah James added their parts.

“Amanda and Micah heard the demo and demanded to be on it, the bars they added made it better than I could’ve ever imagined, and Amanda, once again, shows up everyone on the track,” he says.

"Blank's verse on 'Woo Woo Woo' is pure rap fire”.

The NSFW video is online now - tune in below.

