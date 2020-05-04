Nadine Shah Releases Fantastic New Track 'Kitchen Sink'

Nadine Shah has shared new track 'Kitchen Sink' - tune in now.

The songwriter is gearing up to release a new album, her first since 2017.

'Kitchen Sink' will be released on June 5th, and the biting, searingly funny title track is now online.

Barbed guitars wrap themselves around a superb vocal, with Nadine relishing each and every word.

It's definitely a potent moment on the upcoming record, and it feels oh-so-fitting for these times.

She comments: "I love kitchen sink dramas and it felt like a fitting backdrop for this character of the outsider to exist within. You can imagine them entering their new neighbourhood, walking the street and one by one, the residents poking their noses through their curtains to get a good look at this person from elsewhere."

"I see a hell of a lot of curtain twitching these days, during lockdown, but always coupled with a smile or a wave."

Tune in now.

