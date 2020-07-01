Nadine Shah Picks Apart Contradiction On 'Club Cougar'

Nadine Shah has shared her new track 'Club Cougar'.

The songwriter's new album 'Kitchen Sink' is out on June 26th, and it's been trailed by some superb singles.

A record that deals with "contradiction" she returns to this theme on 'Club Cougar', a song about dating younger men.

It goes further than this, though: it's about subtle patriarchal viewpoints, and how this can often be internalised.

Delivered with Nadine's biting panache, it's another highlight from a wonderful record. She explains:

"There’s many names for a woman who dates a younger man. Can you think of any examples of names given to men that date younger women? (Without listing off reams of Hollywood actors!). Much of this album is about contradiction. This song is especially."

Tune in now.

'Kitchen Sink' will be released on June 26th.

Photo Credit: Fraser Taylor

