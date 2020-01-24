Nadine Shah Announces New Album 'Kitchen Sink'

Nadine Shah will release new album 'Kitchen Sink' on June 5th.

The North East songwriter's 2017 album 'Holiday Destination' was a real career high, pushing her profile to higher and higher levels.

Continuing to push herself forwards, she appeared on Steve Lamacq's 6Music show a few moments ago to reveal her next step.

New album 'Kitchen Sink' lands on June 5th, and it's led by potent single 'Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)'.

Riding on that bubbling percussion, 'Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)' deals with the repressed feelings that linger under supposedly loving relationships.

She comments:

"My brother was making a comment on sexism when he was younger and made a painting of a man embracing a goat with the phrase .ladies for babies, goats for love...' It always stuck with me, I guess cause it sounded daft but really because even back then I knew its true meaning and intent."

"I was also thinking about a lot of the songs I would have been listening to at the time, songs I sang along to innocently without question of the meaning. 'Ladies for Babies' is a direct response to 'All That She Wants' by Ace of Base. I reversed the gender and I poke fun at a husband who expects nothing more from me, as a wife, than to carry his child and perform the role of the obeying subservient trophy wife. Only this time the mistress is a farmyard animal."

"A lot of my album explores subjects of sexism and tradition. It's not all about beastiality, I promise."

Watch the video now.

'Kitchen Sink' will be released on June 5th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.