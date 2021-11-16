Nadia Sheikh Shares Poignant New Single 'Deep Waters'

Rising songwriter Nadia Sheikh has shared her brooding new EP 'Undefined'.

The young artist has dual nationality, and split lockdown between her parents' house in Spain, and her London base.

Songwriting remained a constant companion, with Nadia slowly building the songs that comprise her new EP.

'Undefined' is out now, a pensive collection that leans on introversion, while always illuminating moments of beauty.

The EP comes with potent new song 'Deep Waters', a song that has lingered in Nadia's repertoire for some time, going under numerous revisions.

She comments: “It’s written in an odd tuning I made up then that I still don’t know it is (in a slightly romanticised way, I don’t want to know what it is, just want it to keep the magic)...”

Nadia continues: “This is the only song off the EP that wasn’t written in the last 18 months. I’ve played it live acoustically many times and it’s just one of those songs that you write and they stick with you and people always pointed out and loved, but until now it hadn’t felt right to release it. I feel like this one has just been waiting in the wings and after 'IDWK' and 'Love Is Undefined' came together, it felt like the stars had aligned and it was time to get it into the studio.”

Photo Credit: Birgit Murd

