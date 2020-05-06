Nadia Rose Shares New Single 'Too Bad'

Nadia Rose has shared her new single 'Too Bad'.

The Croydon force returns, with her single 'Sugar Zaddy' scorching a deeply independent path.

Freed from major label shackles, the rapper hits hard on her latest single, but retains that pop edge.

'Too Bad' is out now, and it finds Nadia Rose speaking her truth, with a playful touch intact.

She says: "Hot and cold; such a f****** Gemini but look close and you'll see the Gem-in-I".

Tune in now.

Related: Back With A Vengeance - Nadia Rose Interviewed

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.