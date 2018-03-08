Nadia Rose Shares New Single 'On Top'

Croydon rapper Nadia Rose has just shared new single 'On Top'.

Making her name with explosive grime-centric cut 'Skwod', the rapper has since broadened her approach, accepting new influences in the process.

Holding tight to that UK sound, Nadia Rose introduces rolling trap snares and hip-hop production influences on her new single.

'On Top' remains a defiantly London-styled anthem, however, from the raw, sparse metallic feel in the arrangement to Nadia's unrelenting bars.

Another marker on her rise, 'On Top' is online now and comes equipped with a killer new video.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Nadia Rose shows click HERE.

